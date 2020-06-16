Drugmakers call on Russian government to liberalize public procurement procedures amid pandemic

Global drugmakers operating in Russia have called on the national government to lift the existing “third excess,” norm - the rule, limiting the participation of foreign drugmakers in state tenders in Russia.

According to them, this norm should be abolished for the purchases of drugs for the treatment of socially significant diseases, as well as some other diseases.

In fact, the third excess rule has been in force in Russia since 2015 restricting participation of foreign drugmakers in state tenders, if at least two domestic companies are participating.