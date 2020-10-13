Russian patients call for state to begin direct selling and procurement of drugs

The All-Russian Union of Patients (VSP) has called on the national government to create conditions for distance selling of drugs in the domestic market and to begin their public procurements directly from manufacturers, instead of distributors.
According to an official spokesman for the VSP, such measures will raise the availability of drugs in the Russian market.
In accordance with the VSP proposal, there is need to lift barriers on the online sales of prescription medicines, with the exception of narcotic and dangerous drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze