Russian patients call for state to begin direct selling and procurement of drugs

13 October 2020
The All-Russian Union of Patients (VSP) has called on the national government to create conditions for distance selling of drugs in the domestic market and to begin their public procurements directly from manufacturers, instead of distributors.

According to an official spokesman for the VSP, such measures will raise the availability of drugs in the Russian market.

In accordance with the VSP proposal, there is need to lift barriers on the online sales of prescription medicines, with the exception of narcotic and dangerous drugs.

