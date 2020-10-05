Russian pharmaceutical market stagnation as 2020 end approaches

The Russian pharmaceutical market is experiencing stagnation, despite the existing fears of the beginning of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, according to recent statements by some senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Health and local pharmaceutical analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

But analysts also believe an impetus for further growth of the market could be provided by the beginning of massive production of anti-COVID 19 vaccines and drugs for the outpatient treatment of the coronavirus.

During the summer season sales in the majority of pharmacies in Russia were significantly lower than initially expected figures, however there is a possibility such a situation may change in the fourth quarter of the current year.