Sunday 24 November 2024

Drugmakers fear for Russian pharma market due to shift to new drug labelling system

Pharmaceutical
5 January 2021
russia_li

Leading Russian drugmakers, as well as global pharmaceutical producers, operating in Russia fear of the possible collapse of the local pharmaceutical market after February, 1 2021 – the date, when the simplified period of work of a drug labelling system ends, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to some Russian media reports, the concerns of market participants are related with the ability of the system to deal with the turnover of 100% labelled drugs.

The drug labelling system became mandatory for both drugmakers and pharmacies in Russia starting from July 1, 2020, when all domestically-produced drugs and imports must have contained a special code. The code was scanned at each stage of the distribution chain, sending the data on the movement of the drug in the Russian pharmaceutical market into a single information system.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian pharma trade groups call on govt to act on labelling
26 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Pandemic leads to steep production cuts in Russian pharma market
30 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian pharmaceutical market stagnation as 2020 end approaches
5 October 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze