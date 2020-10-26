Russian pharma trade groups call on govt to act on labelling

In Russia, 10 industry associations of the pharmaceutical market have turn to the Head of Government, as the situation with medicine labelling is becoming extremely critical for the supply of drugs, notes a posting on the website of the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM), which noted that labelled drugs do not move to patients due to malfunctions in the Drug Movement Monitoring (MDM) system, which are no longer technically possible to solve.
AIPM, ARFP, Rosmedprom, National Pharmaceutical Chamber, APF, Infarma, RAAS, Soyuzpharma, ASNA and the All-Russian Union of Patients have sent a collective letter addressed to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the current critical state of the drug labelling system, which paralyzes the supply chain. Similar letters were addressed to the permanent members of the Security Council, Valentina Matvienko. and Vyacheslav Volodin. The letter suggests possible solutions that are needed at the current stage in order to prevent the lack of drugs in pharmacies.
In particular, in the current critical situation, taking into account the lost time, neither half-measures, nor point solutions of a technological nature are already insufficient.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze