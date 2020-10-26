Saturday 23 November 2024

Russian pharma trade groups call on govt to act on labelling

Pharmaceutical
26 October 2020
russia_li

In Russia, 10 industry associations of the pharmaceutical market have turn to the Head of Government, as the situation with medicine labelling is becoming extremely critical for the supply of drugs, notes a posting on the website of the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM), which noted that labelled drugs do not move to patients due to malfunctions in the Drug Movement Monitoring (MDM) system, which are no longer technically possible to solve.

AIPM, ARFP, Rosmedprom, National Pharmaceutical Chamber, APF, Infarma, RAAS, Soyuzpharma, ASNA and the All-Russian Union of Patients have sent a collective letter addressed to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the current critical state of the drug labelling system, which paralyzes the supply chain. Similar letters were addressed to the permanent members of the Security Council, Valentina Matvienko. and Vyacheslav Volodin. The letter suggests possible solutions that are needed at the current stage in order to prevent the lack of drugs in pharmacies.

In particular, in the current critical situation, taking into account the lost time, neither half-measures, nor point solutions of a technological nature are already insufficient.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia's AIPM calls for action to protect medicines supply due to the coronavirus pandemic
13 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russia seeks to legitimize Sputnik V
20 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
COVID-19 leading to shortage of orphan drugs in Russia
5 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Drugmakers fear for Russian pharma market due to shift to new drug labelling system
5 January 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze