Russian drugmakers again call on government to change public procurement rules

Leading Russian drugmakers and foreign companies operating in the local market have called on the Russian government to change the existing rules for public procurements of drugs in Russia and to optimize the existing state measures for the support of the domestic pharmaceutical companies, according to recent statements, made by representatives of producers, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to Victor Dmitriev, head of the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, last year, due to imperfection of the Russian legislation in the field of drug public procurements, at least 65,000 auctions across the country to buy drugs for state needs were cancelled.

According to producers, there is a need to design a separate regulation of public procurements of drugs in Russia, that will provide an opportunity for local hospitals to use a more flexible approach during the choice of their suppliers and to achieve bigger savings during procurements.