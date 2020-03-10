Friday 27 December 2024

Russian drugmakers again call on government to change public procurement rules

Pharmaceutical
10 March 2020
russia_li

Leading Russian drugmakers and foreign companies operating in the local market have called on the Russian government to change the existing rules for public procurements of drugs in Russia and to optimize the existing state measures for the support of the domestic pharmaceutical companies, according to recent statements, made by representatives of producers, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to Victor Dmitriev, head of the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, last year, due to imperfection of the Russian legislation in the field of drug public procurements, at least 65,000 auctions across the country to buy drugs for state needs were cancelled.

According to producers, there is a need to design a separate regulation of public procurements of drugs in Russia, that will provide an opportunity for local hospitals to use a more flexible approach during the choice of their suppliers and to achieve bigger savings during procurements.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers face tighter competition for public procurements in Russia
9 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Drugmakers call on Russian government to liberalize public procurement procedures amid pandemic
16 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian government to expand anti-cancer drugs public procurement this year
17 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian government to provide additional benefits to domestic drugmakers
24 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

AstraZeneca withdraws EU submission for lung cancer drug
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca withdraws EU submission for lung cancer drug
24 December 2024
Biotechnology
Valneva links up with SII for chikungunya vaccine in Asia
24 December 2024
Generics
Viatris faces FDA import restrictions at Indian facility
24 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Aficamten attracts more interest as Sanofi buys China rights
24 December 2024
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III trials results with BMS’ Sotyktu
24 December 2024
Generics
FDA approves first generic of Victoza
24 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Sumitomo gains FDA approval of Gemtesa for OAB
24 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company from Switzerland.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Aficamten attracts more interest as Sanofi buys China rights
24 December 2024
Sumitomo gains FDA approval of Gemtesa for OAB
24 December 2024
Traws Pharma soars as it advances H5N1 bird flu treatment
24 December 2024
FDA approves Lilly drug for obstructive sleep apnea
23 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze