Russian government easing labeling requirements for producers of orphan drugs

19 May 2020
Global producers of orphan drugs operating in the Russian market will be able to conduct labeling of their products directly at customs warehouses in Russia in the case of supplies in small batches (up to 10,000 packages), according to recent statements by some senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Health and some local media reports, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Such a possibility has been recently approved by the Russian government and will allow producers to save on costs, associated with the installation of equipment at their plants.

It is planned that the beginning of labeling directly at warehouses will also substantially reduce the volume of paperwork associated with labeling of their drugs for foreign drugmakers operating in Russia.

