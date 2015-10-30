Russian government to introduce mandatory drugs labeling

The Russian government has officially announced that it will introduce the practice of mandatory labeling of drugs in Russia, with the aim to start more active monitoring for their quality, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
According to Veronika Skvortsova, Russia’s Health Minister, the introduction of the labeling practice will allow to automatically identify the way of the drug from the producer to the final consumer.
It is planned that the new practice will be introduced in several stages. The program will be officially launched on January 1, 2017, for expensive drugs, (which are part of Seven Diseases program) and will be extended to vital and essential drugs in 2018 and for all other drugs since 2019.
