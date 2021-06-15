Russian government to limit patent protection for original Western drugs

The Russian government has changed the requirements for the extension of patents for drugs in the domestic market, according to recent statements, made by some senior state officials and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In accordance with the latest state decision, the government will allow the manufacturer to extend the patent only if significant changes are made to the formula of the drug, but not minor improvements.

As part of state plans, such an approach will ease access to the market of more affordable generics and will have a positive effect on the level of competition in the Russian pharmaceutical market.