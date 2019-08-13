Russian hospitals may face shortages of vital and other drugs this year

Russian hospitals may face with a shortage of some vital and other drugs this year, due to massive disruptions in public procurements, according to recent statements by representatives of hospitals, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The main reason for this will be the introduction of a new methodology for setting the maximum price for state contracts by the Russian Ministry of Health.
According to official state statistics, in the first half of 2019 the number of failed state drug purchases almost doubled compared to the same period last year.The conduct of the majority of tenders was cancelled due to the lack of applications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
