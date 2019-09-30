Range of medicines available in Russia continues to decline

More than 700 drugs have disappeared from the Russian pharmaceutical market since the beginning of the current year, according to recent statements by officials of the Russian Ministry of Health and industry’s analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The main reason for this is the result low prices - both wholesale and retail - for these drugs, which makes their further production and deliveries to the Russian market unprofitable for producers and failures of state tenders for their procurements.

According to experts, the most complex situation is currently observed in the case of insulin and rabies vaccines, deliveries of which to the Russian market have sharply dropped in the last several months.