Range of medicines available in Russia continues to decline

More than 700 drugs have disappeared from the Russian pharmaceutical market since the beginning of the current year, according to recent statements by officials of the Russian Ministry of Health and industry’s analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The main reason for this is the result low prices - both wholesale and retail - for these drugs, which makes their further production and deliveries to the Russian market unprofitable for producers and failures of state tenders for their procurements.
According to experts, the most complex situation is currently observed in the case of insulin and rabies vaccines, deliveries of which to the Russian market have sharply dropped in the last several months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze