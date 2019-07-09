Safety and efficacy established for Pradaxa in management of VTE in children

Results from two pediatric studies of Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate mesylate) have been presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) 2019 Congress in Melbourne, Australia.
The Phase IIb/III DIVERSITY study showed Boehringer Ingelheim’s Pradaxa to be as effective and to have a comparable safety profile to the current standard of care (SOC) for the treatment of acute venous thromboembolism (VTE) in children. A favorable safety profile for Pradaxa was also established in a second study, the first of its kind to assess a direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) for the secondary prevention of VTE in children with persistent VTE risk factors.
Current SOC for treatment and prevention of VTE in children have several limitations, including the need for frequent monitoring and non-oral means of administration. The aim of these new Pradaxa studies was to provide additional insight and knowledge on anticoagulation in pediatric patients with VTE, or at risk of recurrent VTE.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze