Tuesday 10 December 2024

Safety and efficacy established for Pradaxa in management of VTE in children

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2019
pradaxa-big

Results from two pediatric studies of Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate mesylate) have been presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) 2019 Congress in Melbourne, Australia.

The Phase IIb/III DIVERSITY study showed Boehringer Ingelheim’s Pradaxa to be as effective and to have a comparable safety profile to the current standard of care (SOC) for the treatment of acute venous thromboembolism (VTE) in children. A favorable safety profile for Pradaxa was also established in a second study, the first of its kind to assess a direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) for the secondary prevention of VTE in children with persistent VTE risk factors.

Current SOC for treatment and prevention of VTE in children have several limitations, including the need for frequent monitoring and non-oral means of administration. The aim of these new Pradaxa studies was to provide additional insight and knowledge on anticoagulation in pediatric patients with VTE, or at risk of recurrent VTE.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pradaxa safety profile confirmed in real-world data
21 March 2018
Pharmaceutical
CHMP backs label change for Pradaxa
26 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
Praxbind earns new UK status as antidote to Pradaxa
31 March 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Chinese biotechs boosted by stalling of BIOSECURE Act
Biotechnology
Chinese biotechs boosted by stalling of BIOSECURE Act
10 December 2024
Biotechnology
Relation Thera announces two strategic collaborations with GSK
10 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Vertex’ suzetrigine deemed ‘slightly cost-saving’
10 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie Phase III success with tavapadon in Parkinson’s
10 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
NICE backs Santhera’s Agamree for DMD
10 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
TGA makes changes to TGO 91 for injectable electrolyte medicines
10 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Despite heavy marketing, most Americans reject the new weight-loss drugs
10 December 2024

Company Spotlight

BioAge is a privately-held biotechnology company developing proprietary drugs to treat aging and aging-related diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Vertex’ suzetrigine deemed ‘slightly cost-saving’
10 December 2024
AbbVie Phase III success with tavapadon in Parkinson’s
10 December 2024
NICE backs Santhera’s Agamree for DMD
10 December 2024
TGA makes changes to TGO 91 for injectable electrolyte medicines
10 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze