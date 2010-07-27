Sanofi-Aventis debuts prostate cancer drug Jevtana in USA; Genzyme takeover still mooted

Sanofi-Aventis recently announced the launch of its oncology drug, Jevtana (cabazitaxel), in the US. The product launch comes a month after the French drug major gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of Jevtana in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic hormone-refractory prostate cancer (mHRPC) patients who were previously treated with a Taxotere (docetaxel)-containing treatment regimen.
Jevtana's approval came about three months before the official FDA action date of September 2010 (The Pharma Letter June 18). Phase III results showed that treatment with Jevtana in combination with prednisone resulted in a statistically-significant reduction in the risk of death compared to treatment with mitoxantrone and prednisone.
Zacks analysts neutral on Sanofi
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze