Sanofi-Aventis debuts prostate cancer drug Jevtana in USA; Genzyme takeover still mooted

Sanofi-Aventis recently announced the launch of its oncology drug, Jevtana (cabazitaxel), in the US. The product launch comes a month after the French drug major gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of Jevtana in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic hormone-refractory prostate cancer (mHRPC) patients who were previously treated with a Taxotere (docetaxel)-containing treatment regimen.

Jevtana's approval came about three months before the official FDA action date of September 2010 (The Pharma Letter June 18). Phase III results showed that treatment with Jevtana in combination with prednisone resulted in a statistically-significant reduction in the risk of death compared to treatment with mitoxantrone and prednisone.

