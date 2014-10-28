UPDATED: Sanofi chief executive Viehbacher allegedly issues letter to company board defending his position

Chris Viehbacher, chief executive of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), has urged the company’s board to clarify rumors that he is to be dismissed, according to a letter published in French business newspaper Les Echos, yesterday.

In the letter, Mr Viehbacher reportedly states that he has become aware of a ‘rumor’ that the president of the board is seeking a successor to his position, and asks that the board does not put the company ‘at risk’.

At Sanofi’s board meeting on Monday, Mr Viehbacher’s succession was not on the agenda, according to a press release sent out by the company. Reuters said it was not able to immediately authenticate the letter published by Les Echos.