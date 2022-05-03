Sanofi M&A activity: what, when and why?

An in-depth look at the French drugmaker's movements on the deal-making front.
Over the last five years, pharma M&A activity reached record highs as companies acquired innovative biotechs to plug their pipeline gaps. Price tags soared as private and public investors signed deals for new therapeutics in oncology, rare diseases, and immune inflammatory disorders. The initial bubble in 2018 and 2019 was followed by a quieter period as pharma adjusted to the fall out of the COVID-19 pandemic and many believe there will be resurgence to pre-pandemic levels as pharma seek out new growth areas (Figure 1).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze