Sunday 24 November 2024

Sanofi Pasteur releases pivotal Ph III results from dengue vaccine study

Pharmaceutical
11 July 2014

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), has announced detailed results of its first landmark Phase III dengue vaccine efficacy study conducted in five countries in Asia.

Published in The Lancet, the results show overall efficacy against symptomatic dengue of 56.5% in children aged two to 14 years old after a three-dose vaccination schedule. Analyses show an 88·5% reduction of dengue haemorrhagic fever, the severe form of dengue, according to the World Health Organization criteria. The study also showed a clinically important reduction in the risk of hospitalization due to dengue by 67% during the study. The favorable vaccine safety profile observed during the 25 month follow up of the Phase III study in Asia is consistent with the safety profile documented in other studies.

John Shiver, senior vice president, R&D at Sanofi Pasteur, said: “These pivotal phase III vaccine efficacy study results take us closer to our ambition to bring the first vaccine against dengue to the world. After more than 20 years of commitment in collaboration with the scientific community, we are on course to make dengue the next vaccine-preventable disease. The public-health implications of a future dengue vaccine are significant and these findings are an important stride towards meeting the WHO's strategic goals of reducing dengue mortality by half and morbidity by at least 25% by 2020."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze