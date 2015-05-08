Sanofi plans to accelerate expansion in Ukraine

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) plans to accelerate its expansion in Ukraine over the next several years, despite the current economic crisis in the country and the loss of Crimea and Donbass, according to Jean-Paul Scheuer, general director of Sanofi Ukraine.
According to Mr Scheuer, Donbass and the Crimea accounted for about 20% of the company’s sales in Ukraine. In addition, the combined share of both regions in the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market is estimated at 20%. Despite the crisis in Ukraine, Sanofi sales in the country in 2014 increased by 3% compared to 2013, while its market share reached 3.7%.
Move to cheaper drugs as a result of crisis
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze