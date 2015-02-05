Sanofi sees sharp rise in 4th-quarter profits; soon to announce CEO appointment

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) this morning reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2014 financial results, revealing a sharp rise in the final-quarter’s profit, helped by lower charges. Sanofi’s shares rose 1.8% to 83.08 euros at 9:04 am.
Net profit rose 26% to 1.34 billion euros ($1.52 billion) for the quarter. Business net income (adjusted income excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments) was up 0.8% at 1.83 billion euros, or 1.39 euros per share, above analyst expectations of 1.79 billion euros, or 1.38 euros per share.
Consolidated net income for full-year 2014 was 4.39 billion compared to 3.72 billion for 2013. Consolidated earnings per share for 2014 were 3.34 euros versus 2.81 euros for 2013.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze