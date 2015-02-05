Sanofi sees sharp rise in 4th-quarter profits; soon to announce CEO appointment

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) this morning reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2014 financial results, revealing a sharp rise in the final-quarter’s profit, helped by lower charges. Sanofi’s shares rose 1.8% to 83.08 euros at 9:04 am.

Net profit rose 26% to 1.34 billion euros ($1.52 billion) for the quarter. Business net income (adjusted income excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments) was up 0.8% at 1.83 billion euros, or 1.39 euros per share, above analyst expectations of 1.79 billion euros, or 1.38 euros per share.

Consolidated net income for full-year 2014 was 4.39 billion compared to 3.72 billion for 2013. Consolidated earnings per share for 2014 were 3.34 euros versus 2.81 euros for 2013.