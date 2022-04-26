Sunday 24 November 2024

Sanofi teams up with F1 firm to accelerate industrial excellence

Pharmaceutical
26 April 2022
French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) today announced it is partnering with McLaren Racing to accelerate manufacturing efficiency and performance in support of the company’s ambition to attain world-class standards of manufacturing excellence.

Following a successful pilot in 2021 with McLaren Racing, both companies have decided to extend their collaboration across multiple sites in seven countries, covering more than 100 production lines, across all technologies. Learnings from this partnership will provide insights and develop best practices for manufacturing that will then be implemented across Sanofi’s global industrial network.

Sanofi is not the only drugmaker to look to McLaren to optimize capabilities in engineering, technology, analytics; GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) did likewise in 2011.

