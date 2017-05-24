Second ‘French Tech Tour Healthcare Israel’

For the second year running, Business France, the French public investment bank Bpifrance and the Medicen Paris Region healthcare business cluster are staging the French Tech Tour Healthcare Israel, a tailor-made program that immerses French healthcare start-ups in Israel’s tech and healthcare ecosystem.

Its aim is to help these young businesses confirm their development potential, create technology partnerships and to give them the experience they need to reach in one of the world’s most innovative markets.

For this second tour, seven start-ups specialized in medical devices, biotech and ehealth were selected by a judging panel of French and Israeli healthcare experts. They will receive dedicated support for a period of three months, including a one-week immersion workshop in Tel Aviv, Israel, from May 20 to 25, 2017.