Sunday 24 November 2024

SERB expands presence in UK with acquisition of Veriton Pharma

Pharmaceutical
20 May 2020
merger-large

Belgium-headquartered SERB Specialty Pharmaceuticals has made its first acquisition in the UK, thus substantially increasing its presence in this market.

SERB today revealed it has taken over Veriton Pharma, a private pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of licensed and unlicensed medicines for patients with special requirements. Headquartered in Weybridge, UK, with offices in the Middle East and Australia, Veriton was founded in 1997 to develop medicines for a targeted range of rare diseases. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Veriton focuses on the development of licensed medicines for neurological conditions and rare metabolic disorders, and unlicensed medicines for rare diseases which cannot be treated with existing licensed medicines. The company has a portfolio of more than 60 specialised formulations and supplies its products to over 25 countries worldwide.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—EUSA Pharma sells critical care business to SERB Pharma
11 July 2018
Pharmaceutical
Sinclair IS Pharma divests Mysoline to Lab SERB for 11 million
15 November 2011
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Cytocom acquires ImQuest
20 July 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze