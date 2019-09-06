Servier adds EU approval for Lonsurf in gastric cancer

The European medicines regulator has approved Lonsurf (trifluridine/tipiracil) for adults with metastatic gastric cancer, as a later-line option.

The application was supported by positive data from the Phase III TAGS trial. Lonsurf is already indicated in Europe for the treatment of certain adults with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), and is also registered in Japan, the USA and elsewhere.

The product will be marketed as an option for gastric cancer by France’s Servier, a privately-held firm, and its partner Taiho Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4768).