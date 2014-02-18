Servier and Cellectis collaborate on leukemia and solid tumors candidates

Allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies specialist Cellectis (Alternext: ALCLS) has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with France’s leading independent drugmaker Laboratoire Servier to develop and commercialize novel product candidates targeting leukemia and solid tumors.
The partnership covers the development and potentially the commercialization of Cellectis’ lead product candidate, UCART19. Engineered allogeneic CD19 T-cells currently stand out as a real therapeutic innovation for treating various types of leukemias and lymphomas.
$140 million in milestones for each product developed
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze