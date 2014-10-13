Shire awards 10,000 euros to ADHD patient groups

Ireland-based pharma company Shire (LSE: SHP) announced the winners of the 2014 Excellence in ADHD Patient Group Awards to coincide with World Mental Health Day on Friday.

The Excellence in ADHD Patient Group Awards, developed, funded and organized by Shire, recognize exceptional advocacy campaigns aiming to improve the lives of those living with by attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The awards were announced in June for the company, which makes Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) and Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts) for ADHD, to expand the level of support it gives to ADHD patients. The judges awarded an unrestricted grant of 10,000 euros ($12,600) to ADHD Hellas (Greece), ADHD Association (Denmark) and the Federation of Andalusian ADHD Supporting Organizations (FAHYDA) in recognition of their outstanding work during 2013 to support people affected by ADHD.

Brooke Clarke, global head of responsibility and corporate brand at Shire, said: “We received a number of exceptional entries, and we were impressed by the projects submitted. The three winners are all examples of creative and innovative activities that have a direct and positive impact on the lives of people affected by ADHD. We’re confident that the awarded grants will help these organizations to continue to provide much-needed support, and perhaps inspire others.”