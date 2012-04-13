Shire inks deal to buy Pervasis, adding Ph II drug candidate

Ireland-headquartered biopharma firm Shire (LSE: SHP) said yesterday that it has signed an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Pervasis Therapeutics, a Florida, USA-base clinical stage drug developer.

Shire will provide Pervasis with an upfront payment, plus potential post-closing milestones that are dependent on Shire’s achievement of certain clinical development, regulatory and sales targets. Further financial terms were not revealed.

Shire summarizes the acquisition as follows: