SIFI's Turkish offensive taking shape

22 March 2021
Italian ophthalmic company SIFI has announced the granting of marketing authorization in Turkey of four of its products.

Netira (netilmicin) is indicated for the treatment of ocular infections and is available as multi-dose and preservative-free single-dose eye drops.

Netildex (fixed combination of netilmicin and dexamethasone), meanwhile, is used in ocular inflammation of the anteriors segment of the eye, in presence or at risk of bacterial infection. It comes as multi-dose and preservative-free single-dose eye drops.

