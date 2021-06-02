Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine gets WHO validation

The World Health Organization (WHO) has validated the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

This validation provides countries, funders, procuring agencies and communities the assurance that the vaccine, from Beijing-based pharmaceutical company Sinovac, meets international standards for safety, efficacy and manufacturing.

Mariângela Simão, WHO assistant Director General for access to health products, said: “The world desperately needs multiple COVID-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe.