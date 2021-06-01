Sunday 24 November 2024

Samsung Biologics expands service, adding mRNA vaccines to its range

Biotechnology
1 June 2021
South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) plans to add mRNA vaccine drug substance (DS) manufacturing capability to the current facility in Songdo, ready for cGMP operations within the earlier part of the year in 2022.

mRNA has been the technology of choice for many COVID-19 vaccines due to its characteristics of safety, and fast scalability in manufacturing. This technology is the bases of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), with the latter signing a fill-finish manufacturing deal with Samsung Biologics last month.

As part of the company's long-term strategy to become a fully-integrated global biopharmaceutical company, Samsung Biologics has been expanding its business portfolio and production capacity to meet the rapidly rising market demand beyond its current business focused on monoclonal antibodies (MAbs).

