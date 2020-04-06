Samsung and PharmAbcine to work together on novel candidate

Samsung Biologics (KS: 207940) has entered into a strategic partnership with fellow South Kora-based PharmAbcine for the development and manufacturing of oncology and neovascular candidate PMC-402.

South Korea-based Samsung will provide services from cell line development through to process development, cGMP clinical manufacturing and regulatory support.

PharmAbcine’s lead candidate olinvacimab is currently in Phase II clinical trials for a combination therapy to treat cancer with Merck & Co's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab).