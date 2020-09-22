Samsung Biologics inks multi-million-dollar supply deal with AstraZeneca

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization Samsung Biologics (KRK: 207940.KS) has signed a long-term supply agreement, valued at around $330.8 million, with UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

Under this accord, Samsung Biologics will provide large-scale commercial manufacturing for drug substance in its Plant 3 as well as drug product to support AstraZeneca's biologics therapeutics, which could be increased to $545.6 million.

This deal confirms the letter of intention (LOI) the two companies forged on June 23. The contract culmination date is tentatively written as the end of 2028.