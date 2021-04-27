Sunday 24 November 2024

Samsung Biologics and TG Therapeutics expand collaboration on ublituximab

Biotechnology
27 April 2021
tg-therapeutics-large

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) and US biotech TG Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TGTX) have announced an expansion of a large-scale contract manufacturing deal for the supply of TG Therapeutics’ ublituximab, an investigational anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody.

TG Therapeutics, whose shares closed up nearly 5% at $44.43 yesterday on the news, has completed a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration requesting approval of ublituximab, in combination with Ukoniq (umbralisib), TG Therapeutics’ oral once-daily inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, as a treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), based primarily on the positive results from the UNITY-CLL Phase III trial. Ublituximab was also the subject of two successful Phase III trials in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and a BLA is currently being prepared for this indication.

Financial terms of the accord

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
TG Therapeutics trades higher as FDA accepts umbralisib NDA
14 August 2020
Biotechnology
TG Therapeutics completes rolling submission of NGA for umbralisib
18 June 2020
Biotechnology
TG shares go up in smoke after loose talk at the fireside
28 January 2022
Biotechnology
TG Therapeutics pulls BLA/sNDA for U2 in CLL and SLL and sale of Ukoniq
19 April 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze