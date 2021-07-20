Saturday 8 November 2025

Kineta partners with Samsung Biologics on novel I-O option

Biotechnology
20 July 2021
kineta_big

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) has inked a strategic partnership agreement with Seattle, USA-based biotech Kineta.

Kineta is working on novel immunotherapies in oncology and is building up to an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing for KVA12.1, a novel anti-VISTA antibody in development for the treatment of solid tumors.

According to the agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide end-to-end CDMO services from cell line development to clinical drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Kineta has identified VISTA as a key driver of the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and a critical myeloid cell immune-checkpoint.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Kineta pens I-O research and license deal worth up to $520 million
17 December 2018
Biotechnology
Kineta set to earn $359 million from chronic pain collaboration
17 April 2018
Biotechnology
Samsung Biologics expands service, adding mRNA vaccines to its range
1 June 2021
Biotechnology
Yumanity leaps as it reveals Janssen asset purchase and merger deal with Kineta
6 June 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze