Kineta partners with Samsung Biologics on novel I-O option

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) has inked a strategic partnership agreement with Seattle, USA-based biotech Kineta.

Kineta is working on novel immunotherapies in oncology and is building up to an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing for KVA12.1, a novel anti-VISTA antibody in development for the treatment of solid tumors.

According to the agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide end-to-end CDMO services from cell line development to clinical drug substance and drug product manufacturing.



Kineta has identified VISTA as a key driver of the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and a critical myeloid cell immune-checkpoint.