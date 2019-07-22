Sumitomo Dainippon seeks to expand Lonasen use in Japan

Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) has announced positive top-line results from a Phase III Japanese study of the antipsychotic Lonasen (blonanserin), in adolescents.-

The tablet and powder form of the atypical antipsychotic was first launched in Japan for the indication of schizophrenia in April 2008.

The company has continued to develop the product, gaining an expansion to China in 2017 and winning approval for a novel transdermal patch formulation earlier this year.