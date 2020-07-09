Sunday 24 November 2024

Survive and thrive: Funding opportunities and tax reliefs in the life sciences sector

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2020
gary_ashford_large

Gary Ashford, partner and chartered tax advisor at law firm Harbottle and Lewis, looks at tax issues around clinical research in the UK in an Expert View piece.

While COVID-19 presents one of the greatest challenges to civilization for many decades, the life sciences industry is being pushed forward into the shop window more than ever.

As scientists drive towards finding a vaccine, the additional publicity and spotlight on the industry, is welcome in a number of ways; it provides new opportunities for increased funding for companies in the industry, but also offers some welcome news for the public at large, in that some UK industries will thrive in these uncertain times.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BIA welcomes UK government's R&D tax credit cap amendment
20 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
UK's latest Budget increases R&D investment and tax credit
11 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Medicines Australia also opposed to proposed changes to R&D Tax Incentive
6 December 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—UK's Biomedical Catalyst relaunched
27 July 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze