Susan Kilsby to succeed Matthew Emmens as chairman of Shire

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Shire (LSE: SHP)has announced that Susan Kilsby will become non-executive chairman, replacing Matthew Emmens who is retiring at the company’s AGM on April 29.

Mr Emmens joined the company as chief executive in 2003 and became chairman of Shire in 2008. During his more than 10 year tenure at Shire, the company has grown substantially, and now has a broad-based portfolio of products for specialist and rare conditions marketed around the world as well as a diverse and valuable pipeline of treatments in development. He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my 10-plus years with Shire. The company has developed so much during this time and it continues to thrive and grow. Having worked with Susan on the board over the past few years I believe she is the ideal chairman for Shire as the company embarks on another new era of growth.”

Mrs Kilsby (pictured), chairman of Shire’s Audit, Compliance & Risk Committee joined the Shire board as a non-executive director in September 2011 following a global career in investment banking. In May 2013 she was appointed chairman of Shire’s Audit, Compliance & Risk Committee. Upon becoming chairman of the Board, Susan will step down as chairman of Shire’s Audit, Compliance & Risk Committee. At that time, Dominic Blakemore will become chairman of that Committee. It is also announced that Susan will become a member of Shire’s Nomination Committee with effect from February 1.