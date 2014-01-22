Sunday 24 November 2024

Swedish company Dilaforette announces Sobi’s Christina Herder as new CEO

Pharmaceutical
22 January 2014

Swedish drug development company Dilaforette has named Christina Herder as its new chief executive.

Dilaforette is developing sevuparin, a proprietary polysaccharide-based drug, for treatment of hematological crisis in malaria as well as vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease. The company said Dr Herder will bring more than 20 years of experience in product development and business development from the pharmaceutical industry.

“We are delighted that Christina is joining Dilaforette. Her expertise and experience will help us take the company forward to successful outcomes in malaria and sickle cell disease. I look forward to working with her over the next years”, says Robin Wright, Chairman of Dilaforette, which is a company in Karolinska Development's portfolio

