Swiss approval for orphan drug Crysvita

Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) has announced that Crysvita (burosumab) has been approved by the Swiss medicines regulator, Swissmedic.

The FGF23 targeting antibody, which was discovered by the Tokyo-based firm, is approved for X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), a rare genetic disease that causes abnormalities in the bones, muscles and joints.

Crysvita is expected to generate sales of up to a billion dollars by 2022. Around two-thirds of this will accrue to its originator, and the rest to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: RARE), under the terms of a 2013 co-development and promotion deal.