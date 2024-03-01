Monday 29 September 2025

Taiho agrees deal with Haihe for new lung cancer medicine

1 March 2024
Japanese drugmaker Taiho Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Otsuka (TYO: 4578), is to collaborate with Shanghai, China-based Haihe Biopharma on a new cancer med.

The exclusive license agreement relates to the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gumarontinib, a once-daily MET inhibitor, for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Globally, the number of new patients with lung cancer is estimated to be 2.2 million per year.

