Takeda’s Vipidia for type 2 diabetes gets go-ahead in Europe

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for Vipidia (alogliptin), a dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-4) inhibitor, for the treatment of type 2 diabetes patients who are uncontrolled on existing therapies.
It also received authorization for the fixed-dose combination (FDC) therapies Vipdomet (alogliptin with metformin) and Incresync (alogliptin with pioglitazone). The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), issued a positive opinion for these products on July 26, 2013.
Alogliptin is the first agent for the treatment of type 2 diabetes to be licensed with demonstrated CV safety outcomes data.
