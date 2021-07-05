Test batch of Sputnik V made in Mexico

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México (BIRMEX) have announced the production of a test batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus.
Mexico has become the first North American country both to register Sputnik V and to launch local production of the vaccine, which will be used in the country’s national vaccination program.
The Mexican production of Sputnik V, a two-shot human adenovirus vaccine priced at less than $10, which can be stored in a conventional refrigerator, was agreed by the RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and BIRMEX.
