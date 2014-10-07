Teva to drop 14 pipeline projects as it refocuses

Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has concluded an extensive evaluation of its current and future capabilities, affirming its long-term commitment to being a leader in the central nervous system and respiratory therapeutic sectors.
Teva considered its ability to address unmet patient needs, the competitive landscape, barriers to entry and profitability with the purpose of creating a winning strategy to achieve global leadership in each of the company's core therapeutic areas.
The company reaffirmed its long-term commitment to develop patient-centric solutions and significantly grow its specialty medicines business through investment in research & development, marketing, business development and innovation, while strengthening its commercial infrastructure and expanding its offering of patient centric solutions. The core therapeutic areas on which Teva will focus and where it has been establishing a leading position are CNS (including multiple sclerosis, neurodegenerative diseases and pain) and respiratory (including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).
