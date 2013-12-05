Teva unveils new pipeline assets from its 2013 NTE program

Best known as the world’s biggest generic drugmaker, Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) yesterday announced that 15 new projects have entered its development pipeline from its New Therapeutic Entities (NTE) program.

Launched one year ago by then chief executive Jeremy Levin who stepped down from the post this October, the NTE program has delivered new pipeline assets in major therapeutic areas, comprising: new therapeutic entities includes four abuse-deterrent pain drugs, two schizophrenia treatments, and medicines for Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s and HIV. “Risk-adjusted” sales will be $1 billion to $1.5 billion by 2018, and $3 billion by 2020, the company said.

Adjusting to Copaxone decline