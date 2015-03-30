THERAMetrics and Centurion Pharma sign another accord over aviptadil

Under a second deal between the firms, Switzerland’s THERAMetrics Holdings (SIX: TMX) and Turkish drugmaker Centurion Pharma have signed a new collaboration and licensing agreement to develop and commercialize aviptadil.

Under the terms of this new agreement the two companies will cooperate in the development and registration of aviptadil for the treatment of sarcoidosis in Turkey and in other neighboring markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

In an earlier accord, THERAMetrics and Centurion agreed to cooperate in the development and registration of aviptadil for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and sarcoidosis, and interferon gamma for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (The Pharma Letter August 5, 2014).