Thermo Fisher acquires viral vector manufacturing business

Pharmaceutical
15 January 2021
USA-based services provider Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) said today it has completed the acquisition of Henogen, Novasep’s viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium for approximately 725 million euros ($880 million) in cash.

Novasep’s viral vector manufacturing business provides contract manufacturing services for vaccines and therapies to biotechnology companies and large biopharma customers. With two locations in Seneffe and Gosselies, Belgium, Novasep’s viral vector business offers more than 7,000 square meters of state-of-the-art clinical and commercial manufacturing capacity. Founded more than 20 years ago, the business has around 400 employees with substantial operational and technical expertise in a broad range of viral vector classes and estimated 2020 revenue of 80 million euros.

“Novasep’s viral vector business is an excellent strategic fit as Thermo Fisher continues to expand its capabilities for cell and gene vaccines and therapies globally,” said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president of Thermo Fisher.

