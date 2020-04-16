Saturday 23 November 2024

Three Chinese vaccines against COVID-19 are on the way

Pharmaceutical
16 April 2020
According to the latest news from Science and Technology Daily (April 14), two COVID-19 inactivated vaccines were just approved for a Phase I & II combined clinical trial by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), making them the first batch in this category.

The two vaccines were developed respectively by Wuhan Institute of Biological Products of Sinopharm and Sinovac Research & Development Co, together with research institutes.

This is another piece of good news since the team of Chen Wei, academician at the China Academy of Engineering and researcher at Academy of Military Medical Sciences, managed to get clinical trial approval for the recombinant COVID-19 vaccine developed on March 17.

