Swift progress in COVID-19 R&D efforts in China

Tianjin, China-based biotech CanSino Biologics (HK: 6185) has entered into Phase I trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCoV.

The Hong Kong-listed firm, also known as CanSinoBIO, is dedicated to vaccine R&D and commercialization.

The study comes shortly after US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) announced that it had begun dosing in a Phase I study of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273.