Swift progress in COVID-19 R&D efforts in China

Tianjin, China-based biotech CanSino Biologics (HK: 6185) has entered into Phase I trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCoV.
The Hong Kong-listed firm, also known as CanSinoBIO, is dedicated to vaccine R&D and commercialization.
The study comes shortly after US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) announced that it had begun dosing in a Phase I study of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze