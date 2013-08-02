Three-year survival improves in SMM patients treated with Revlimid, study shows

US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) has released positive new data evaluating treatment with Revlimid (lenalidomide) in combination with dexamethasone followed by Revlimid maintenance therapy in patients with high-risk asymptomatic smoldering multiple myeloma.

The Phase III, randomized, multicenter, open-label study, evaluated whether treatment with the combination of lenalidomide and dexamethasone followed by lenalidomide maintenance in high-risk asymptomatic smoldering multiple myeloma patients prolonged time to progression to symptomatic disease. They were compared with patients who did not receive active treatment and were just observed, which is the current standard of care for smoldering multiple myeloma.

Time to progression increases