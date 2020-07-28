Sunday 24 November 2024

Trial complications latest issue to prompt Brexit concerns

Pharmaceutical
28 July 2020
brexit_big

GBA Group Pharma, a European service provider for pharma and biotech companies, has warned of risks to drugmakers’ clinical trial plans caused by Brexit.

As recently confirmed by a technical note from the European Commission and the European regulatory authorities, healthcare companies could meet significant business difficulties when running European Union (EU) trials through UK-based qualified persons, as of January 1, 2021.

With no extension of the transition period requested by the UK as of July 1 this year, it will be treated as a third country by the EU regulatory authorities from January 2021 onwards.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
European pharma will 'continue to lose ground to other regions' if Brexit agreement isn't right
23 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
More help needed as UK pharma prepares for Brexit
4 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Pharma industry sounds the alarm over Brexit discussions
28 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Trade groups set out pharma priorities to EU Commission President for EU-UK Brexit negotiations
18 June 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze