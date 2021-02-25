Tribunal rules against Lexon in antitrust case

In the UK, a tribunal has upheld a finding from the country’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which found that the wholesaler Lexon broke competition law.

In dismissing Lexon’s appeal, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) upheld a finding that the drugmaker, together with King Pharmaceuticals and Alissa Healthcare Research, illegally shared commercially sensitive information.

The goal of this activity was to try to artificially maintain a high price for nortriptyline, a medication used to treat a range of conditions including depression, neuropathic pain and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).