CMA investigating the supply of bipolar drug

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will investigate whether the pharmaceutical company Essential Pharma, which was recently bought by a Swiss private equity firm Gyrus Capital, has abused a dominant position in relation to lithium-based medicines for treating bipolar disorder, which it sells under the brand names Priadel and Camcolit, by proposing to withdraw the supply of Priadel to UK patients.

The withdrawal of Priadel would mean that thousands of patients need to switch to alternative, more expensive, lithium treatments, such as Camcolit. Priadel 400mg and 200mg are currently priced at £4.02 ($5.21) and £2.76 per pack of 100, respectively. Camcolit 400mg costs £48.18 per pack of 100 and Essential Pharma’s generic lithium carbonate 250mg costs £87 per pack of 100.

The vast majority of patients in the UK taking a lithium-based drug to manage their symptoms rely on Priadel. The proposed removal of Priadel prompted serious concern from medical bodies and charities who said that switching bipolar medication can be a difficult process for patients and may cause health complications, as well as significantly raising costs. This is particularly concerning at a time when the national health service is under unprecedented pressure because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, says the CMA.